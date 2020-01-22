Who’s going to take a bet that there would be a tornado at 11:15 in the morning on Jan. 21 in Oregon?

Oregon Tornado 1 21 20 in Oregon

The tornado occurred in NW Oregon, northwest of the city of Portland close to Highway 101 right on the coast. Here’s video of the twister. Several homes sustained damage and several trees were snapped or had large branches taken off. A fence was also damaged. This same area was hit by a tornado in 2016. That tornado was stronger, an EF2.

Here’s a story about 6 recent tornadoes that have touched down in the Pacific NW. The state of Oregon had 4 tornadoes in 2019 and 3 each in 2018 and 2017.