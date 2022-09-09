The city of New York has announced that there will be no “snow days” this year for New York Public School students.

Instead of canceling classes for severe weather events in the 2022-23 academic year, students will pivot to remote learning on their computers, according to the Department of Education: “On “Snow days” or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning.”



However, there is one day when there is no school, in person or remote, for students and teachers. That’s Election Day: “November 8, Election Day, is a non-attendance day for students. No in-person or remote instruction will be provided.”

BTW, the school year in New York started on September 8th, later than most all of the schools here in Michigan.