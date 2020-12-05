New satellites create string of lights in the sky

If you saw a strange line of lights in tonight’s sky you are not alone! No, it’s not aliens, it’s a brand new set of SpaceX satellites that were dropped into orbit Friday evening.

This was the view from Grand Haven this evening shortly before 8 p.m.

We saw these unusual lights over Lake Michigan this evening from the Grand Haven city beach. We think they may be satellite launches?

This is the 20th SpaceX launch this year, according to space.com and the 94th ever. The rocket launched around 6:30 p.m. Friday evening from Cape Canaveral tasked with unloading ten new upgraded satellites into space.

These GPS 3 SV04 satellites are the fourth set to be deployed by SpaceX. The deployments are not always visible from the surface. Cloud cover, or the orientation of the satellites in the sky can alter how visible they are to anyone on the ground. Deployments don’t always take on such a linear structure, either. Sometimes the bright orbs of light can appear to be in a scattered pattern before disappearing from view.

Viewer Naomi snapped this picture from Ottawa County around 7:45 p.m. before the lights disappeared from view.

Credit: Naomi, Ottawa County

The purpose of the GPS 3 satellites is to improve positioning, navigation, and timing services world-wide, as part of a network of satellites that will surround the entire globe. Once the satellites rise to their appropriate position and altitude they should be invisible to the naked eye from here on Earth.