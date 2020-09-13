Muskegon man dies in motorcycle crash after hitting mailbox

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD)—Michigan State Police say a 46-year-old Muskegon man died Sunday morning in a single motorcycle accident.

MSP says that they were called to Holton Rd west of Rich Rd in Dalton Township where they found a motorcycle and a man laying in a ditch on the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The police’s investigation showed that the motorcycle driver left the road and struck a mailbox heading westbound on Holton Rd, which caused him to lose control and be thrown from his motorcycle. Drivers passing by stopped, found the motorcycle and its driver, then called police.

The rider’s name is not being released at this time.

MSP is still investigating the incident. Alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.