GRANT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after crashing his motorcycle on US-31 between Montague and Rothbury Wednesday evening.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. on US-31 south of S. Oceana Drive in Grant Township.

Michigan State Police say the 43-year-old from Brighton was headed south when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a guardrail. He died at the scene.

MSP did not release his name Thursday.

Troopers say speed was likely a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet and neither alcohol nor weather were factors, police said.