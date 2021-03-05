More Good News

Above is the Great Lakes MODIS satellite image from Friday PM (3/5) showing mostly clear skies. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny skies this weekend with dry weather lasting through next Tuesday.

The dry weather weather and the mild (but not too warm) temperatures are allowing the snow to melt slow enough to prevent any flooding in Michigan and to prevent ice jams on area rivers. With no precipitation and above average evaporation, Great Lakes water levels are going down at a time when they usually go up.

HLake Superior satellite image 3 4 21

The Lake Superior satellite picture from Friday PM shows clear skies, with just a narrow area of lake-effect clouds east of Marquette. Most of the lake is open water, with ice mainly in the shallower bays, the Apostle Islands and near S. Ste. Marie.

The water level of Lake Superior is down 2″ in the last month and down 6″ in the last year. The lake is still 7″ above the March average level, but is also 7″ below the highest March level set back in 1986.

Lake Michigan satellite picture Fri. PM 3 4 21

The Lake Michigan satellite picture shows mostly clear skies. There is still ice in most of Green Bay and up by the Mackinac Bridge. There is also ice along the West Michigan shore, widest near Saugatuck. You could actually see that ice drifting slowly south with the north wind in time lapse views Friday.

