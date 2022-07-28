GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month – a time to encourage conversation, highlight and reduce the stigma surrounding suicide and advocate for its prevention.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, Suicide rates continue to rise. It is currently the second leading cause of death for ages 10-34. Every year, there are nearly one million friends, family members and co-workers that are lost to suicide, worldwide.

In this Meijer Brain Health Minute commercial, Doug Meijer Vonnie Woodrick, founder of i understand, and Jill Krause, CEO of Forest View Hospital, remind us that help is available if you are in pain or struggling with a mental/brain health illness.

Talking saves lives. Reach out to a friend, tell someone, call or text a crisis line – you are not alone.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255 (TALK) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.