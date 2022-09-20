The Storm Prediction Center reports 43 severe storm reports in seven states on Tuesday. There were 12 reports of wind damage, including a tree knocked down in Covert. Wind gusts hit 61 mph at St. Joseph (beach), 45 mph at Kalamazoo (Mon. night), 40 mph at Roosevelt Park, Norton Shores, Jackson and Battle Creek, 39 mph at Lansing and 37 mph at Crystal (Montcalm Co.) and Mason. (lightning image above from John Steinhower).

Storm reports for Tue. 9/20

We had 22 reports of severe hail, including 1″ hail near Decatur in Van Buren County. 7/8th inch diameter hail fall at Watervliet with 1/2″ diameter hail at Hopkins and Rothbury. 1/4″ diameter hail pelted El Lansing and Indian Lake (in Cass Co.) Hail up to 3″ in diameter fell at River Falls MN near Minneapolis and at Beldenville, Wisconsin. More hail pics. here.

Rainfall totals: 0.93″ at Lansing, 0.78 at Montague, .0.64″ at Cedar Springs, 0.63″ at Ludington, 0.28 at Grand Rapids, 0.18″ at Battle Creek, 0.12″ at Ionia, 0.11″ at Holland and 0.02″ at Kalamazoo.

So far, this month of September has been 2.8 degrees warmer than average. Only 4 of 20 days have been cooler than average. Grand Rapids (Ford Airport) has had just 0.76″ of rain this month (average-to-date is 2.22″. It’s also been a calm month with an average wind speed of just 6.5 mph.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. Sept. 21

Today (Wed.) there is a Slight Risk of a severe storm from northeast Indiana, across northern and central Ohio, northwest Pennsylvania and western New York. This includes Monroe Co. Michigan and *not shown on the map) extreme southern Ontario, including Windsor and Niagara Falls.