GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY® COFFEE of West MI is giving away a $500 check to one lucky teacher in West Michigan per month for their classroom! Click the video above to see a local teacher from Lowell win!

Do you know of a deserving teacher? Whether it’s a teacher educating from the classroom, or a parent teaching from home, visit the BIGGBY of West MI Facebook Page to nominate someone you know!