Learn about GR Chamber’s “Grand Rapids Connect”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The Grand Rapids Chamber’s portfolio of leadership programs continues to expand to address the talent needs of the community. This year they are introducing a new program, Grand Rapids Connect. Geared toward professionals new to the city, boomerangs returning home or individuals looking to further engage with the community, the program provides insight into the city’s latest and greatest developments. Throughout the program, participants will explore our community, learn about social and community engagement opportunities, and delve into how to connect in Grand Rapids. The first cohort kicks off in June.
Grand Rapids Chamber
250 Monroe Avenue NW, Suite 150
616.771.0300
grandrapids.org
Mel Trombley
Director of Leadership Programs
616.771.0317
mel@grandrapids.org
Monica Mendez
Talent Development Manager
616.771.0315
monica@grandrapids.org