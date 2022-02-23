Learn about GR Chamber’s “Grand Rapids Connect”

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in the hospital awaiting jail after he crashed into a McDonald's in Byron Center following an attempted burglary, investigators say.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Kent County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burglary alarm at Al & Bob's Sports at 510 68th Street SW near US-131. When they arrived, officers saw a truck speeding away from the store and attempted to pull it over.