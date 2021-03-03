Lake Michigan Ice Along the Michigan Shore

The top picture is the Tuesday PM Lake Michigan satellite picture. Skies are clear and you can see the white snow on the ground over much of E. Wisconsin and Lower Michigan. You can also see the ice along the West Michigan shore, which seems to be widest around Holland. Much of the ice near Holland formed just east of Chicago. West wind caused most of the ice to break away from shore and move across the lake to West Michigan (pretty cool video at the link).

Ice at Tunnel Park near Holland – pic. from Doug Van De Riet

Here’s a look at the ice Tues. PM at Tunnel Park near Holland. There’s ice as far out as you can see. While inland temperatures were in the upper 30s to near 40°, the high temperature at Holland State Park was only 33°.

Great Lakes Ice Extent –

Great Lakes ice extent has been steadily shrinking and was down to 16.1% Tue. PM. Great Lakes ice extent peaked on Feb. 19 at 45.8%.

South Haven Channel Tue. PM

This pic. is the S. Haven Channel Tue. PM. The “pancake ice” extends out past the breakwall (aka pier or breakwater). The high temp. here at the lighthouse was 37°.

Here’s a national satellite picture from Tue. PM. If you zoom in, I bet you could see the ice reflecting bright white even from the geostationary satellite 22,300 miles above the Earth. South of the front in the warm air the high temperature was 82° in Orlando and 85° in Miami. In the cool air, Cadillac MI dipped to -2° early Tue. AM and Leota in Clare Co. checked in with -3°. The coldest spot in the U.S. was Mt. Washington NH with a low of -28°.

Snow on the ground in the U.S. Tue. AM

Here’s snow cover in the U.S Tue. AM 3/2. We still have a trace of snow left in G.R. – East Gr. Rapids and Holland still had an inch on the ground. Compare the map above to the one below:

Snow cover in the U.S. Feb. 16, 2021

This was U.S. snow cover on Feb. 16. 73.2% of the contiguous U.S. had snow on he ground, including most of Texas, most of Louisiana and most of Mississippi. Snow could be found more than 100 miles south of the Rio Grande River in Mexico.