Kangaroos in the Snow

First some music to go with the story. You may have already seen this video of kangaroos running in the snow. It’s winter “down under” and even though a good portion of Australia is desert and Australia is closer to the Equator than most of the U.S., it can and does snow occasionally over parts of Australia.
Big snowfalls hit parts of Australia in 2014 and 2017. It was an early start to the snow season this year with ski resorts opening in May (with free skiing to kick off the season). Earlier this year, Melbourne had the coldest May day since 2000.