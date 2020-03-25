Closings & Delays
Jordan and Brooklyn’s 4 favorite fun crafts from home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-While many parents have found themselves working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, you may be looking for fun activities for your little ones. As a mom who’s working part-time in the office and part time at home, I wanted to create a fun list of creative crafts and activities to do with my daughter. Now I’m sharing my ideas with you! Enjoy!

  1. CREATE HANGING BIRD SEED FEEDERS

Items Needed: Bird seed, pine-cones, peanut butter and string

Steps:

Venture out with your little one (bring a small bag) and collect 5-10 pine-cones.

Lay pine-cones on a plate.

Take a spoon and spread peanut butter across the pine-cones.

Roll the peanut-butter covered pine-cones in a bowl of birdseed

Tie pine-cones to a string…hang the bird feeder pine-cones in the yard, and watch for the birds!

2. CREATE A ONE OF A KIND SHIRT

Items needed: A shirt your child owns around the house, fabric glue, buttons, yarn, glitter ect.

Steps:

Use buttons, yarn and other items to let your child bring out their inner artist! Create a one-of-a-kind design using fabric, fun attachable items and fabric glue.

Lay flat to dry overnight

Take pictures of your child in their shirt and watch their smile shine with pride!

*I even made a child’s tutu tank, complete with sew on necklace. I used the tutu from an old Halloween costume I had in the house. I sewed, Brooklyn glued.

3. CREATE CARDS TO PUT IN THE MAIL

Items needed: Construction paper, markers and or crayons, glitter and rein-stones

Steps:

Fold construction paper in forths

Use markers, crayons, glitter, stickers and more to create a card that could compete with Hallmark!

4. Scavenger hunt through the neighborhood: Eye-spy bears in windows

Needed items: Teddy bear and a window in your home

Steps:

You’ll need to get the neighborhood involved in this one, but oh what fun it is! Our neighborhood has a closed Facebook page, and informs each other on fun activities like this! At noon on Wednesday this week, each house put a teddy-bear in a window so children could play eye-spy a bear, at each house! We had so much fun!

Have fun!!!

