It’s Been Another Wet Year

The above map is the precipitation (rain plus melted snow) departure from average since January 1, 2020. Actual departures from average for some weather stations in W. Michigan: Grand Rapids +2.92″, Muskegon +5.07″, Holland +0.53″, Battle Creek +3.50″, Lansing +4.14″, Jackson +3.48″, Kalamazoo -1.09″.

We’ve had four consecutive years with above average precipitation in G.R. and this year could be the 5th. Here’s the departure from average annual precipitation for Grand Rapids: 2019 13:10″, 2018 – +6.18″, 2017 +1.16″, 2016 +8.02″. So, over these four years, Grand Rapids is a total 28.46″ above average. You can see why the water level of Lake Michigan has risen nearly 3 feet since 2012.

Rainfall departure from average since January 1, 2020

The map above shows precipitation departure from average since January 1, 2020. Note the well above average rainfall across much of the Southern U.S.