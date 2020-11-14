High Wind WARNING, Lakeshore Flood Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind WARNING for the lakeshore from 1 am to 7 pm on Sunday. They expect wind gusts to 60 mph at the lakeshore.

A Wind Advisory will be in effect for inland areas, where gusts of 55 mph are possible. Winds this strong can not only bring down branches, but they can in isolated places bring down whole trees. Power lines may also come down in winds this strong. Winds are expected to be from west – southwest.

Map showing the High Wind Warning at the lakeshore and the Wind Advisory for Inland Areas

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has also been issued from Saturday night to Sunday evening. Waves could reach 15 feet on Lake Michigan. Gale Warnings will be in effect from 3 pm today (Sat.) to 6 am Sunday. At 6 am, Gale Warnings to a Storm Watch (that’s the step between Gale Warnings and Hurricane Warnings). Needless to say, best to stay off the piers and breakwaters Sunday and be careful today.

Courtesy: Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Sunday is the start of the firearm deer season. Winds will be quite strong on Sunday. Hunters should be wary of the strong wind. Be especially careful with hunting blinds – they could tip in a strong wind gust.

Watch the news – stay up to date on this strong “Gales of November” storm that will blast through the Great Lakes Saturday night and Sunday.