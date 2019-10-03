Help change the culture and round-up your change to STOMP Out Bullying with BIGGBY COFFEE

BIGGBY® COFFEE believes that everyone deserves to feel loved—from the tips of their toes to the hair on their head. They believe that no one, young or old, deserves to be treated with anything other than love, compassion, and individuality. That’s why BIGGBY has partnered with STOMP Out Bullying for the month of October, National Bullying Prevention Month, to bring awareness to the bullying epidemic and brew change within our communities to stomp out bullying.

As bullying becomes more prevalent in schools and online, 1 in 5 students report being bullied in any given schoolyear. Many of these children then face difficulties in school, sleeping at night, and suffer from anxiety and depression, according to the Center for Disease Control. BIGGBY COFFEE believes that each person should feel comfortable in their own skin no matter where they’re at. Throughout the month of October, we’re taking time to be the voice of those that may not have a voice themselves or don’t feel they’re being heard.

Starting October 7—World Day of Bullying Prevention—BIGGBY® COFFEE will be taking donations in locations nationwide to benefit STOMP Out Bullying, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the culture for all students by reducing and preventing bullying and cyberbullying; educating against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, and racism; providing practical solutions on how to respond to bullying; and helping those at risk of suicide through their HelpChat Line. With celebrity public service announcements and their long-standing #BlueUp campaign, STOMP Out Bullying has become known throughout the nation and world for their efforts to bring attention to and end bullying.

Help change the culture by rounding up your change at the register. Each donation made to STOMP Out Bullying between October 7 and October 20 at participating BIGGBY® COFFEE locations will be met with a $1 off coupon customers can redeem through November 3. These funds will then be used to educate the nation and beyond on bullying and help find a solution for bullying, raise awareness through mentor programs in schools, and social media campaigns all aimed at bringing an end to bullying.

Join BIGGBY® COFFEE and Stomp Out Bullying on October 7, World Day of Bullying Prevention and #BlueUp by wearing blue to bring awareness to the bullying epidemic, and stop in to your BIGGBY® COFFEE through October 20 and raise your lattes as we work together to bring awareness to and help find a solution for bullying.