Looks like a green Christmas in W. Michigan. Remember, I’ve talked about this winter being similar to last winter and that trend continues. September, October and November of 2019 were almost identical to September, October and November of 2018 both in temperature and in above average precipitation. Last year we had a green Christmas and December was overall 3 degrees warmer than average and this year December is headed in the same direction. A period of dry, mild, Pacific air will dominate much of the country. The pic. above is the South Haven Beach around 1:30 pm Thursday.

Precipitation over the next 7 days

This graphic from the Weather Prediction Center is a precipitation forecast for the next week. There’s a lot of rain in the Southeast U.S. and along the West Coast. We’re dry in SW Michigan. It’ll be too warm for lake-effecct snow and the dry, Pacific air will bring more sunshine than average as we head through Christmas.

It will be cool enough most nights for ski areas to make and groom snow, so if you get some skies or a board for Christmas, you can still get out and hit the slopes. While we’ll have a green Christmas, there’s plenty of snow in the U.P. and parts of N. Lower MI. In Lower Michigan, Mancelona has 11″ on the ground, with 9″ at E. Jordan. In the U.P., Painesdale has 40″ of snow on the ground…Marquette and Hancock have a 27″ snow cover. It was 14 below zero this AM at Stonington and -12 at Rexton and Stambaugh.

Historical Chance of a White Christmas

Here’s a map of the historical chance of a White Christmas in Michigan. For Grand Rapids, the last figure I saw was 57%. It’s +90% for much of the Central and Western U.P.

Odds of a White Christmas

Here’s the historical odds of a White Christmas across Indiana and Ohio.

U.S. snow cover Dec. 19 2019

41.9% of the U.S. woke up to snow on the ground this AM in the contiguous U.S. That’s a little above average. However, watch that number go down as mild, Pacific air sweeps across the Midwest and Great Lakes.

This guy seems to like kthe prospect of a Green Christmas

While many of you were looking for a white Christmas…this guy seems to be happy about the prospect of a green Christmas.