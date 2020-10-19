Great Lakes Water Levels Trending Down

All of the Great Lakes water levels are trending downward. None of the Great Lakes are higher than they were one year ago.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Superior

The water level of Lake Superior is down 2″ in the last month and down 6″ in the last year. The lake is 9″ above the October average level and is 6″ below the highest average October level set in 1985.

Graph of the Water Level of Lakes Michigan/Huron

The water level of Lakes Michigan and Huron is down 4″ in the last month. That’s a nice drop to see as we get into the “Gales of November” time of year. The lake is one inch lower than one year ago. It’s 31″ higher than the average October level, but 10″ below the all-time highest water level set in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake St. Clair

The water level of Lake St. Clair (OK, technically not one of the Great Lakes, but a decent sized lake and part of the Great Lakes system) is down a full 6″ in the last month. It’s even with the level of one year ago. The lake is still 29″ above the average October level, but 9″ below the highest October level, which was reached in 1986.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Erie

The water level of Lake Erie is down 6″ in the last month and is now at the same level as one year ago. The lake is 24″ above the October average level, but it is 9″ below the all-time record high level of October 1986.

Graph – Water Level of Lake Ontario

The water level of Lake Ontario is also down 6″ in the last month. The level is 12″ below the level of one year ago and only 4″ above the October average level. The lake is 20″ below the record high October level set in 1934.

Record of Wave Height at the Ludington Buoy

This graph shows the wave height at the Ludington, Michigan buoy over the past four days. Note first of all the volatile nature of the waves on the lake. They can crank up fast and they can also die down pretty quickly. Waves Saturday evening peaked at 9.8 feet at the buoy.