Great Lakes Water Levels – Some Good News

The above pic. is courtesy of Steve Damstra. Some good news. An overall dry pattern has brought Great Lakes water levels down a bit. Grand Rapids has had just 0.08″ of rain in the last 16 days (a trace in the last 11 days). We’ve also had a lot of sunshine (85% in the last 11 days).

Lake Superior is down 1″ in the last month and down 4″ in the last year. The lake is still 9″ above the September average and it’s 4″ below the record highest September average set last year.

Lake Michigan/Huron is down 4″ in the last month and it’s now at the same water level as one year ago. The lake is 30″ above the record highest September average level set in 1986.

Lake Erie is also down 4″ in the last month and is down 2″ from one year ago. The lake is 23″ higher than the highest average September level set one year ago.

Lake Ontario is down 9″ in the last month and down 15″ from one year ago. The lake is just 1″ above the September average level and is 25″ below the highest level ever set in 1947.

Lake St. Clair is down 4″ in the last month and unchanged from one year ago. The lake is 28″ higher than the average September level and 2″ below the record highest September water level set last year.

