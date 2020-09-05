The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is down 1″ in the last week and down 2″ in the last month. It’s still 5″ higher than one year ago and 34″ above the September average. Currently, the level the same as the record September average level set in 1986. That year, we had very heavy rain in the 2nd week of September with record flooding in many parts of Southern Lower Michigan.

Graph of Great Lakes Water Levels

Lake Superior is up 1″ in the last month (Marquette had 5.24″ of rain in August – 2.19″ above average). The lake is down 2″ year-to-year and is now 11″ higher than the average September level. However, it’s 2″ below the record average September level set last year.

Lake Erie is down 6″ in the last month (a lot). Erie PA had 1.7″ of rain in August, a little less than half of average. Lake Erie is 3″ lower than one year ago, but 23″ higher than the September average level. It’s 1″ below the record high average monthly level set last year.

Lake Ontario is down 6″ in the last month and down 15″ year-to-year. The lake is 9″ above the September average, but it’s 17″ below the record September level set in 1947.

Lake St. Clair is down 6″ in the last month, up 1″ in the last year and is 32″ above the record September level. The lake is 2″ above the record average September level set one year ago.

Detroit River – pic. from Wikipedia

The rivers that connect the Great Lakes are all well above average flow. The St. Mary’s River had a flow of 109,000 cfs. That’s up from last week as dominant west-northwest winds were helping to “push water out of the lake and down the river”. The St. Clair River at Port Huron had a flow of 254,000 cfs compared to an average flow of 192,000 cfs.

The Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids, Mich. (Spring 2020)

Most rivers are still above average flow. The Grand River in Grand Rapids has a flow of 2,500 cubic feet per second – compared to an average flow of 1,460 cfs. The Kalamazoo River at Comstock has a flow of 775 cfs, compared to an average September flow of 536 cfs. The Muskegon River at Croton has a flow of 1,320 cfs, compared to an average flow of 1,130 cfs. The Tittawabassee River at Midland has a flow of 724 cfs, compared to an average flow of 499 cfs. The Fox River at Green Bay WI has a flow of 6,470 cfs, compared to an average flow of 2,400 cfs.

Also: Another typhoon takes aim at South Korea. Heat wave in the West. Record cold on the way for the Rockies. Lake Superior sunset.