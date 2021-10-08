Funnel Clouds, Flood Advisory and a Pretty Rainbow

At least one prominent funnel cloud formed this afternoon in N. Allegan Co. It was seen from miles around, including southern Kent County. Video here. Another pic.

A photo of a funnel cloud in Forest Grove. (courtesy Kaylee Mattix)

A funnel cloud like this is a rotating column of air that is not reaching the ground. Condensation occurs as air rises in the funnel giving it a distinguishing color. Here, the funnel is a dark gray against a lighter background. It may look a bit darker because the sun is shining behind the photographer. From a different angle, this funnel cloud may look light gray or off-white.

100th st and Kenowa Kent co

Funnels can be vertical (up and down) or slanted.

The question is…how dangerous is this situation. Meteorologists at the local (Grand Rapids) National Weather Service are responsible for issuing severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Pictures and video of funnel clouds is most appreciated. They look at radar to see the situation – both the characteristics of the shower or storm producing the funnel and the overall weather parameters.

Funnel cloud 10 8 21 from Nicole Grasmeyer – west side of Byron Center MI looking south

Today, we had numerous showers and embedded thundershowers. These were relatively low-topped thundershowers, not the bigger storms that produce stronger updrafts and a greater tornado danger.

Back yard in Dorr

Sometimes these funnel clouds can touch down, but winds in the funnel are weak (perhaps under 40 or 50 mph). In this particular situation, a touchdown would produce little significant or no damage. It’s hardly worth sounding the sirens and causing the disruption that a tornado warning would produce (events canceled). You also run the risk of “crying wolf syndrome”. If you issue too many tornado warnings and nothing happens, people tend to ignore the warnings.

I think the NWS does an excellent job of issuing warnings when there is a significant threat. They on occasion issue a Severe Thunderstorm Warning that includes the threat of an isolated tornado. That’s in the wording of the warning.

Keep in mind that today/this evening, a greater threat may be lightning. It’s Football Frenzy and fans sit in aluminum grandstands – not a good place to be when there is cloud-to-ground lightning. We also have a Flood Advisory for parts of Kent and E. Ottawa Counties, where significant rain has occurred today. I’ve had 0.98″ of rain at my house as of 5:40 pm. Preliminary Spotter Report — from Jeremy McNaughton (via spotternetwork.org) @ 21:46 UTC — (S) Flood — — Spotter is 2 miles NW of JAMESTOWN, MI (Ottawa county) [42.842/-85.863] — Underpass on 32 Ave in Hudsonville Michigan is closed due to flood waters up to police officers knees. Here’s Storm Total Rainfall.

Rainbow at the Courthouse in downtown Hastings, Michigan earlier today 10 8 21

Pea-sized hail was also reported on the west side of Kalamazoo and near Fort Wayne IN.