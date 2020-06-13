Frost Advisory – Parts of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota

There’s a Frost Advisory for early Saturday morning for much of Upper Michigan, N. Wisconsin and N. Minnesota. Temperatures in the cool spots of the Upper Peninsula could dip into the upper 20s. We’ll see isolated frost (not enough to warrant an Advisory) in N. Lower Michigan, perhaps as far south as Clare and Mecosta Counties.

It’ll be a relatively cool weekend, with high temperatures mostly in the upper 60s Saturday and low 70s on Sunday (average highs are in the upper 70s). We should be partly to mostly sunny for the next five days.