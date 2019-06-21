Exploring race and identity in West Michigan

The GR Reads summer reading program is underway at the Grand Rapids Public Library, pairing great books with educational and informative events in and around Grand Rapids.

Today’s book is Friday Black. In the book the author explores a collection of 12 short stories, exploring race and identity in America, delving into black identity as it relates to a range of contemporary social issues. And there’s an upcoming event on Monday called “Changing the Narrative”, a conversation with creatives who are changing the way Black and Brown stories are told and who tells them.

Today we have Naomi Silas who is the Diversity and Inclusion Director for the Professional Association for Design West Michigan, artist Plymouth Williams and panelist Sofia Ramierz Hernandez.

Changing the Narrative

GR READS

Monday, June 24

7pm

Muse GR 727 Leonard Street NW