With the extensive heat we’re experiencing this summer, nothing sounds better that a banana split! Well how about a 5 foot banana split, made locally with fresh ingredients.

It’s at the sweetest spot you’ll visit all summer, The Front Porch in Spring Lake!

The Front Porch is family owned and operated, and has award-winning homemade ice-cream and waffle cones.

The Front Porch has four locations across Grand Haven and Spring Lake.

