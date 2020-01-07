Eastbrook Homes offering free educational series on home buying

Uncategorized

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking to buy a new home in 2020 but not sure where to start? Eastbrook Homes is offering a free educational series on home ownership starting January 15th.

The event series will run through mid-February and will feature some of Eastbrook Homes’ preferred lenders along with their top construction managers so the floor will be open for questions.

The series will touch on a variety of topics, including financing and building.

  • January 15 – Home Financing Workshop
  • January 16 – Building 101
  • January 21 – Home Financing Workshop
  • January 22 – Home Financing Workshop
  • January 30 – Rent vs. Own
  • February 4, 6, 9 & 15 – Love Your Home

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 