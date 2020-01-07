Eastbrook Homes offering free educational series on home buying

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking to buy a new home in 2020 but not sure where to start? Eastbrook Homes is offering a free educational series on home ownership starting January 15th.

The event series will run through mid-February and will feature some of Eastbrook Homes’ preferred lenders along with their top construction managers so the floor will be open for questions.

The series will touch on a variety of topics, including financing and building.

January 15 – Home Financing Workshop

January 16 – Building 101

January 21 – Home Financing Workshop

January 22 – Home Financing Workshop

January 30 – Rent vs. Own

February 4, 6, 9 & 15 – Love Your Home

For more information and to reserve your spot, click here.