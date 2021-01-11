Doug Meijer partners with non-profit, i understand for the “Meijer Brain Health Minute”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Millions of Americans experience mental health and brain health issues. Here in West Michigan, businesses, non-profits, and healthcare organizations are coming together to promote awareness and help eliminate the stigma of mental illness and those affected by suicide.

i understand is a non-profit organization that offers compassionate comfort to those affected by suicide and mental illness. i understand is partnering with Doug Meijer and Meijer brand to bring important messages to West Michigan on how to improve ones overall mental wellness. Mental wellness is about all aspects of life, the social, emotional, physical, spiritual and intellectual.

Messages and important wellness information will be shared on-air and on-line at WOOD TV8 and WOTV4Women with Doug Meijer, and supported with vital information from doctors, nurses and healthcare specialists from many local hospitals and healthcare organizations. Each month a new commercial and web message will be promoted, helping the West Michigan community improve their overall wellness for a better and healthier lifestyle.

To see the first commercial, click on the video above!

The Meijer Brain Health Minute is presented by i understand, sponsored by Meijer.