Double header: Firekeepers Casino Hotel opens Dacey’s Sportsbook and adds to second hotel tower

Battle Creek, Mich. (WOTV)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel, and its owners, the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi, today celebrated expansion progress in multiple exciting ways. Construction on a second hotel tower reached the Topping Off point and was recognized with a traditional tribal ceremony. Moments later, officials moved inside the casino and cut a ribbon to mark the Grand Opening of Dacey’s Sportsbook, the first tribally-owned casino sportsbook to open in Michigan.

Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing & Sports/Online Gaming, announces topping of the second hotel tower on Monday, June 22, 2020.

“Today marked another significant step forward in FireKeepers history,” stated FireKeepers CEO, Kathy George. “Two memorable events in the same day reflects the great leadership of the tribe and their focus and support, maintaining FireKeepers position as a top regional U.S. gaming destination.”

The second tower is slated to welcome the public in the first quarter of 2021.

“FireKeepers guests now have the ability to bet on the biggest sporting events worldwide at Dacey’s Sportsbook, located in a restaurant and bar featuring the great food and craft beers Dacey’s Taphouse is known for,” stated Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing & Sports/Online Gaming. Several major big screens now fill Dacey’s Sportsbook & Taphouse, creating an unmatched environment to watch the biggest games, the dramatic finishes and the potential for exciting wins. Live wagering windows and self-service betting kiosks will also be available at Dacey’s. FireKeepers has partnered with SG Digital to provide on property sports betting and, eventually iGaming.

Jim Wise, Vice President of Marketing & Sports/Online Gaming, introduces Jim Dacey at the live press event held on Monday, June 22, 2020.

The new eight-story, 203 room second hotel tower, designed by JCJ Architecture and built by Clark Construction Company of Lansing, MI, is in alignment with FireKeepers’ existing standards of excellence, as the current hotel has been recognized as a AAA Four Diamond award winner for the past five consecutive years. The new hotel rooms will feature upscale built-in décor matched with the latest in guest service technology.

The expansion will result in an additional 203 hotel rooms, including fourteen suites, plus a transformed hotel lobby area, a new Nibi signature restaurant, new high limit slot and table game areas and a new VIP slot and table gaming space and VIP lounge. The welcoming 39,000 square foot first level will deliver a vibrant new lobby bar and front desk while increasing the focus on the main pillars which represent the Seven Grandfather Teachings of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi: Love, Respect, Bravery, Truth, Honesty, Humility, and Wisdom.

FireKeepers signature restaurant, Nibi, one of Michigan’s finest dining experiences, will enjoy a new location with seating for approximately 125, and an interior that retains a focus on the tribal namesake, water, plus a new fire feature. Nibi will also feature expanded wine storage and presentation, and a private dining area for up to 20, perfect for special parties or small business meetings.

The construction project also redesigns a section of FireKeepers existing gaming space. When complete, there will be new High Limit Gaming sections for slots and table games, plus a new bar and VIP lounge for select Red Hot Rewards Club members.