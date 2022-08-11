GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities.

One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage.

The initiative is meant to help raise awareness on local drug threats to reduce substance misuse. It’s also meant to help connect the DEA with the communities they serve. The agency discussed its diversion efforts in West Michigan, specifically.

Those efforts are meant to prevent, detect, and investigate the diversion of controlled pharmaceuticals from legitimate sources. The Detroit diversion control manager described some of the cases they’ve seen the state.

“Some of these cases we have done against these practitioners have included felony convictions using their prescription pads to illegally prescribe substances … these drugs are getting out on the street … continuing on the road to addiction. Starting people on new addiction and even death,” said Kathy Federico, the Diversion Control Program Manager of DEA Detroit Division.

“Due to the great partnership between the DEA and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we have been successful in stopping dangerous pharmaceuticals from getting out into the streets in West Michigan,” she added.

In addition to practitioners, the DEA said it has also seen cases against health care systems.