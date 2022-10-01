This is from the National Weather Service Forecast Discussion Friday Afternoon: “FORECAST THERMAL PROFILES SHOW THE POTENTIAL FOR WET SNOW TO MIX IN BY LATER THURSDAY.”

Don’t get too excited this far out…Even if it were to snow a little (and that’s a VERY BIG “if”), it’ll mostly melt as it falls…and it may be that only a few spots see snow, which would favor the U.P. and the higher elevations of N. Lower MI.

The Friday run of the European model had the coldest air a mile above the ground at 22.6 deg. F on the morning of Saturday the 8th. The surface temp. at the same time is forecast to be 36.3F. Lake Michigan is relatively warm (low 60s), so lake-effect rain showers would be likely with the surface flow off the lake.

6-10 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The 6-10 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows the push of cooler than average air across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast for Oct. 5