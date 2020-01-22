CareLinc Medical Equipment provides new moms with breast pumps free of charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Congratulations, you’re a new mom! With so many things to think about, finding the right breast pump shouldn’t be one of them. CareLinc Medical Equipment is making it easy by providing insurance-covered breast pumps.
Here are the steps:
- Mom orders her breast pump online at carelincmed.com
- Mom submits insurance information & RX to CareLinc through a secure form
- CareLinc confirms breast pump selection and order with mom
- CareLinc ships the new breast pump direct to mom’s door!
- CLICK HERE TO SHOP
IT’S EASY!
- Add to Cart
- Wait for E-mail
- Confirm Order
- Receive Breast Pump