CareLinc Medical Equipment provides new moms with breast pumps free of charge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Congratulations, you’re a new mom! With so many things to think about, finding the right breast pump shouldn’t be one of them. CareLinc Medical Equipment is making it easy by providing insurance-covered breast pumps.

Here are the steps:

  • Mom orders her breast pump online at carelincmed.com
  • Mom submits insurance information & RX to CareLinc through a secure form
  • CareLinc confirms breast pump selection and order with mom
  • CareLinc ships the new breast pump direct to mom’s door!
  • CLICK HERE TO SHOP

IT’S EASY!

  • Add to Cart
  • Wait for E-mail
  • Confirm Order
  • Receive Breast Pump

