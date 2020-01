BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan surprises a local teacher at West Oakview!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-BIGGBY COFFEE of West MI has spent the last two years thanking and celebrating teachers for their hard work. Each month, BIGGBY COFFEE of West Michigan has been choosing local teachers to win $500, to use in their classroom.

In October, Mrs. Thomas was the big BIGGBY winner! Thank you to all teachers for making a difference in the life of a child.

Watch the big surprise by clicking the video above.