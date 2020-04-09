Wednesday was a big severe weather day. Take a look at the map of storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center for Wed./Wed. night:

Storm Reports from Wed./Wed. night from the Storm Prediction Center

There were (as of 6:30 am Thu.) 576 severe weather reports in 14 states. On the map, red dots indicate tornadoes, blue dots are wind damage and green dots are severe hail reports. There were 5 reports of tornadoes. It looks like two of them are duplicate reports of the same tornado. They were all near Indianapolis and they were weak.

The picture here (from WCIA) is downed electric lines near Middletown, Illinois. It took a pretty strong wind to bring these down. The top pic. is damage to a car dealership in Saint Albins WV. This damage was done by straight-line thunderstorm winds, not a tornado.

The storms produced wind gusts of 80 mph at Piatt IL, 77 mph at Silverville IL and 76 mph at Milltown IN. The winds knocked over semi trucks on I-57 in eastern Illnois, which had to be closed for a while. The storm also produced 4″ diameter hail near Denmark IA. Baseball-sized hail pelted the airport at Meridian MS.

This is a good example of a day when there were tornadoes, but they were only a minor part of the severe weather story. The real story was the extensive area hit by straight-line thunderstorm winds. Those winds toppled literally thousands of trees and wires…and damaged dozens of buildings…taking the roof off a few of the homes.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thursday from the Storm Prediction Center

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Thursday. There is an Enhanced Risk Area in South Texas and a Slight Risk Area from NYC down to Baltimore MD. Again today, the main threats will be large hail and damaging wind. It’s not impossible that there could be a weak tornado, but you’re much more likely to be impacted by hail or strong wind.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Easter Sunday

There should also be significant severe weather across the Southern U.S. over the weekend. The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Easter Sunday, with an Enhanced Outlook from Louisiana to Georgia. SPC says: “…potential for long-track supercells and a corresponding strong tornado risk”.

Note there is a chance of a few flashes of lightning in SE Michigan, east of US 127. We’ll see a chance of a brief rain shower and it’s not impossible that there could be a period of snow…it’s cold enough aloft.

Advisory Map for Thurs./Thurs. night 4 9 20



There is a Lakeshore Flood Advisory all along the lakeshore…from Leelanau County down to La Porte County Indiana. This is for west winds up to 30-40 mph and waves up to 5-10 feet. This will run until 8 am Friday morning. There are also Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan.

The water temperature of Lake Michigan at Holland St. Park at 7 am on 4/9 – Thursday was 45.5° and the water temperature of inland Reeds Lake at 7 am was 48°.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The weather turns colder than average today (Thu.) and will stay colder than average for the next half month. This is the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center…showing cold air over almost all the U.S east of the Rockies. The exception is Florida. It’s also warmer than average along the West Coast. Joe Bastardi wrote that this could be a top 3 coldest April 10-30 for the Great Lakes in the last 25 years.

I would certainly think that, given this pattern, that there will be several chances for at least snow flurries.

Have an awesome day…thanks for reading my blog.