Back to Near Average Temperature for the Weekend – Heat Will Build Back in the Long Range

This is the 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 18-24. The highest probably of seeing warmer than average temperatures is right over the S. Great Lakes area. Most of the country will be warm to hot.

8-14 Day Rainfall Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 18-24

The rainfall outlook for July 18-24 shows above average rainfall from North Dakota through the Great Lakes. A large hot and dry high pressure center will be anchored over the High Plains. The northern edge of the high often features what we call the “ring of fire”…thunderstorms that form east of the Northern Rockies – move east into the Western Lakes, then southeast toward PA, MD and VA. These storms often contain strong winds, so we’ll have to keep an eye out for thunderstorms complexes moving in from the west or northwest.

Water temperatures of the Great Lakes and inland lakes will remain warmer than average for the most part and that will minimize the cooling effect of the lake-breeze. Thunderstorms that might tend to weaken over colder lake water may hold together because of the warm conditions.

Raining cats and dogs?

24-Hour rainfall totals as of 8 pm Friday: Detroit 2.05″ (daily record), Lansing 1.42″ (daily record), Ionia 1.27″, Jackson 1.11″, Grand Rapids (airport) 1.07″, Holland 0.72″, Ionia 0.71″. There were several small areas of wind damage from the storms…one along US 131 from Byron Center and Cutlerville up to the near NW side of G.R. and another along M-57 near Greenville. Several locations reported small hail.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Sat. July 11

Severe storms should stay just to the southwest of Michigan this afternoon. There is a large Slight Risk Area from Iowa to Arkansas with the primary threat being wind damage.

Sevee Storm Reports from Friday 7/10



Here’s a map showing the severe storm reports in the U.S. on Friday. Here’s severe reports from SE Michigan Friday PM. 3″ of rain fell in Montrose and in Burton. One supercell thunderstorm formedd in NE Wyoming and moved thru S. Dakota and into Nebraska. That storm produced 4″ diameter hail at Sweet SD and a measured 100 mph gust at Gates NE and a 97 gust at Todd SD

Weekend Forecast

There could be an isolated shower or storm this weekend, but most or all of the time it will be dry with partly sunny skies and lower humidity. Here’s regional radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image

Record of High Temperatures over the last 11 days in W. Michigan

Rainfall on Friday and over the last week in G.R. – from G.R. NWS

Also: Alamosa, Colorado broke its July 10th High Temp today at 92F. This is about 12 hours after they broke their July 10th Low Temp at 37F. Ka-Boom! Tropical Depression will move up through New York and New England into Canada today. The heat wave of 1936 – 34 states had temperatures above 100 degrees. Grand Teton National Park. The planet Jupiter shines brightly now…rising in the ESE just after sunset…high in the southern sky around midnight – 2 am. Another view of the Neowise comet in the eastern sky in the early morning. Pretty sunset. Sunset at Pensacola Beach, Florida.