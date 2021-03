LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — As public health officials track increases in several coronavirus metrics, showing the virus is spreading more quickly across Michigan, they are urging people not to let up on mitigation protocols.

"This is all a balancing act. While we're getting more and more vaccine on board, which will reduce the spread of COVID-19 cases, it's important that we push this seesaw ... so that we're reducing the spread of COVID-19. It's important not to give in to COVID fatigue," Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, warned. "We need to push harder on masking and social distancing. Michigan has very good mask use, but we need to make sure that people are doubling down on that."