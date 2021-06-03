Annual golf outing to support local veterans, thanks to Firekeepers Casino Hotel tribal owners

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi (NHBP) is proud to announce the date of the 2020 Chief Moguago Veterans Golf Outing. This year’s event will take place May 29 at Binder Park Golf Course in Battle Creek, Michigan.



Those who have a love of golfing and giving back are set to take part in a day of delicious food, friendly competition, and an opportunity to give back to those who have served. The funds raised will be used to support the NHBP Veterans Fund, which was established to assist local foundations and organizations in providing immediate assistance and relief for veterans who have given so much to this country.



This year’s event is a four-person team scramble and will begin with registration at 7:30 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Throughout the day, participants will enjoy great food prepared by the title sponsor of the event, FireKeepers Casino Hotel, and their culinary team. A cookout, awards and raffle will round out the day.

Opening ceremony will begin with an Ogitchedaw welcome, drum start, National Anthem performance by Jordan Carson of WOOD TV8, raising of flag, taps, and 21 gun salute.

It is an honor to help those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.