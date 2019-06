Wow! Hardly a cloud in the entire state of Michigan this Friday PM. What a change of air mass! The dew point, which has been up in the low to mid 70s has crashed 30 degrees! At 2 pm, the dew point was down to 37 at Big Rapids and Coldwater, 40 at Fremont, Marshall and Cadillac and 45 in Grand Rapids. Temperatures are in the comfortable 70s.

Here at the Muskegon Beach (pic. at 2 pm) the lake was calm, due to the general east-northeast wind and the water temp. was a warm 79 at the State Park. Water temps. at the Lake Michigan State Park Beaches were mostly in the low-mid 70s. However, that northeast wind may push warmer surface water west toward Wisconsin and allow cooler water to come to the surface from below. The wind at the Muskegon Beach was just 1 mph at 2 pm. I suspect a lake breeze is trying to develop, but the general east wind and the small temperature difference from air to water won't allow that and winds should generally stay east-northeast. At the S. Haven beach, the air temp. is 74. Inland, the water temp. at our sensor on Reeds Lake shows 83 deg. at 2 pm.