A Grand celebration to support single moms while furthering their education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Ready for a royal celebration? Think fab fashion, big fun, all to support a great charity. The Grand Castle in Grandville will host Fashion for a Future to benefit Hope for Single Moms. To learn more click the video above!

The Hope for Single Moms program that works to help single moms receive the educational endeavors that moms wish to obtain to help single mom families move from poverty to prosperity.

FASHION FOR A FUTURE EVENT

Location: Grand Castle, Grandville

Date: Thursday, Sep. 9,

Time: 6PM-8PM

Grand Tap Media is hosting Fashion for a Future, a fashion show to support the local nonprofit, Hope for Single Moms.