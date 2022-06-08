GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) June is a wonderful month to visit the Gilmore Car Museum and experience history, with their new exhibits, weekday “Ride The Classics” free vintage car rides for paid museum guests, car shows and motorcycle shows, concerts, Wednesday Night Cruise-Ins, and more.

Several new exhibits at the Gilmore Car Museum are worth a trip to see this summer!

• The Early Ford Barn exhibit: the first 50 years of Ford automobiles

• Racecars With Michigan Roots exhibit, in our 50s/60s Gallery

• Checker Taxi Cab exhibit in our Carriage House barn, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Checker Motors Corporation – built in Kalamazoo

• 10,000 square foot expansion featuring pre-1948 luxury cars in the Classic Car Club of America Museum

• New additions to the Corvette exhibit in the Gilmore’s Main Gallery

• All-new renovation and expansion of Gilmore’s Motorcycle Museum



Weekday “Ride The Classics” are always a fun & memorable experience: free rides in several vintage around the beautiful Gilmore campus for museum guests, Tuesday-Friday from 11am – 3pm (weather permitting)



Vintage Motorcycles take over the Gilmore campus for a show this weekend, June 11th and 12th, and will include a vintage ride, swap meet, and motorcycle show



Then on Saturday, June 18th, it’s the Air-Cooled Gathering and Volvo meet – open to all air-cooled vehicles, like Franklins, Corvairs, and Porsches, and well as Sweden’s favorite export – the Volvo



The first ever MCACN Muscle Car Meet Up at the Gilmore Car Museum is coming up on Saturday, June 25th, and tribute band Led Zeppelin 2 will play at 2pm during the muscle car show!



Summer Concerts:

The Surfrajettes – 1960’s Surf Rock – Friday, August 19

The Rockshow – Ultimate Arena Rock Tribute – Friday, August 26

The Lovettes – Tribute to 1950s/60s Girl Groups – Saturday, August 27

Lookin’ Back – Tribute to Bob Seger – Saturday, September 10

Gilmore Car Museum

6865 Hickory Road

Hickory Corners

269-671-5089

Open 7 days a week during the summer



