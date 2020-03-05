41st season of the West Michigan Home and Garden Show springs into action

The butterflies are already blooming at Meijer Gardens, which means it will soon be time to stop and smell the flowers in your own backyard. And the 41st West Michigan Home and Garden Show is in town to help you grow inspiration and maybe a green thumb.

If you were thinking of beautifying your home–or maybe just your day–the show has you covered with some award-winning patio and garden designs.

There are more landscaping, gardening, deck, patio, and outdoor showcases this year than ever, featuring work from 350 exhibitors, nearly all of which are local.

And this year’s featured gardens theme is ‘Great Escapes,’ with some of the most colorful displays seen at at the show.

Guests will be able to vote for their favorites, crowning a 2020 Garden of the Year by the end of the weekend.

It starts Thursday, March 5, from 3-9pm and runs through the weekend.

Adult tickets are $10 online, $12 at the door.

Children (6-14): $4

And there are multi-day ticket options online for $18.

Statistics from 2019’s show indicate that more than 60 percent of attendees make a purchase at the show.