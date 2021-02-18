4 state legislators reintroduce bills to repeal Michigan’s ‘tampon tax’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislation to exempt menstrual hygiene products from the sales and use tax in Michigan has been reintroduced in Lansing.

State Democratic senators Winnie Brinks (Grand Rapids) and Mallory McMorrow (Royal Oak) and Democratic representatives Padma Kuppa (Troy) and Tenisha Yancey (Harper Woods) are behind the four bills, including two in each chamber.

Currently, tampons, sanitary napkins, and similar products are taxed 6%.

Last year, Brinks spoke to News 8 about a lawsuit filed against the state, which argues the tax violates both the Michigan and U.S. Constitutions under the Equal Protections Act.

The suit estimated that in the last four years, some 2.4 million Michigan women paid about $27.6 million in state sales tax and the collected taxes accounted for less than .01% of annual state revenue. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has previously signaled support for getting rid of the tax, most recently in her FY 2022 budget proposal.

Menstrual hygiene products are already exempt from sales tax in 20 states, including Alaska, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, New Hampshire, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Utah, and Washington.