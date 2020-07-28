33 Consecutive Days of 80° High Temperatures

Through Monday, Grand Rapids has had 33 consecutive days with a high temp. of 80° or greater. 10 days in July have reached the 90-degree mark. This month we have had just 3 days cooler than average and that’s barely cooler than average. June was 1.2° warmer than average in Grand Rapids and July is currently 3.5° warmer than average. We’ve also had 72% sunshine this month after a record 82% sunshine in June.

Rainfall has been quite variable this month. Grand Rapids rainfall for July is 4.53″. That’s 139% of average-to-date. On the other hand, Kalamazoo has had just 1.34″. That’s just 43% of average-to-date. We’ve been relatively calm this month. Kalamazoo average wind speed this month is 5.2 mph – not a single day has had an average wind speed of 10 mph.

8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center

The warmer than average trend is expected to continue into August. This is the latest 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 4-10 – continuing the trend of warm temperatures into the 2nd week of August.