Sixteen days after Hurricane Laura came ashore in SW Louisiana, there are still 106,024 customers without power in LA. That includes 95% of Cameron Co., and 74% of Calcasieu Co. (Lake Charles).

Also, there are still a few customers without power in Iowa more than a month (August 10). Marshall Co. had 188 customers without power and Tama Co. had 66 customers without power. The clean-up continues, especially in Cedar Rapids. and the area.