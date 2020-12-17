1 in custody, 1 at large in Allendale carjacking

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed carjacking call at the Locale Apartments in Allendale. Shortly after, Ottawa County dispatch received a second call reporting an armed robbery in the same area with suspects matching the description of the carjacking.

The victims car was seen heading eastbound on Fillmore Ave. and was located by officers in Jenison. While attempting a traffic stop the suspects fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The chase led into Grandville where the suspects crashed the car into a tree after attempting a turn near Canal Ave. and Blackfoot Dr. One of the suspects was taken into custody immediately while the other fled on foot.

After searching the car officers recovered a hand gun. They attempted to locate the suspect who fled with the help of K9 units from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Police Department.

The second suspect is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. The suspect is described as a Black Male in his early 20’s last seen wearing dark jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at (877) 887-4536.