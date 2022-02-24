Ultimate Sport Show Giveaway

Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
26°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Michigan
National
Target 8 Investigates
To The Point
Top Stories
Rep. Meijer: US needs to economically isolate Russia
Video
Top Stories
Ex-AK Rikk’s exec accused of domestic assault
State: Avian flu detected in Kalamazoo County flock
Watch: Biden unveils ‘further consequences’ over Russian attack
Live
Man arraigned in Meijer stabbing
Video
Weather
Forecast
Radar and Satellite
Snow Conditions
Bill’s Blog
Watching The Skies
Ask Ellen
Weather Experience
Alerts
Closings and Delays
School Closing Predictions
Power Outages
Storm Team 8 weather app
Webcams
Weather Warn Emails
Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
High School Preps
Detroit Tigers
West Michigan Whitecaps
Football Frenzy
NCAA Football
Detroit Lions
The Big Game
Top Stories
Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings
Top Stories
Michigan, without suspended Howard, beats Rutgers
Settlement a ‘huge win’ for athletes, women’s soccer
Video
Murray scores 28 as No. 25 Iowa beats Michigan State
Holland High School wrestler competing in 1st girls state finals
Video
WATCH
Livestream News 8
Breaking News & Live Events
WOOD TV8 Live Desk
Video Library
eightWest
Ask the Expert
eightwest Featured Jobs
eightWest Backstage
Contests
Daily 2’s
Community
Connecting with Community Partners
Supporting Community Organizations
Community Spotlight
Pet of the Week
Community Calendar
Top Stories
KCAS Pets of the Week: Muffin and Anna
Video
Top Stories
Challenge young minds this summer to think and act like scientists at Van Andel Institute camps
Top Stories
Land your dream job with help from Mary Free Bed and Urban League of West Michigan
Local employee vaccinations provide a booster of $50,000 to Feeding America West Michigan
KCAS Pets of the Week: Leia and Snickers
Community Spotlight: GR MIFI ‘leveling playing field’ for diversity in film and media
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Job Connect
Work For Us
More
Contact Us
Meet The Team
WOOD TV8 News App
Newsletters
School Closing Emails & WOOD TV Apps
Submit Your Closing
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
PR Newswire Press Releases
Best Reviews
About BestReviews
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Search
Search
Search
Ultimate Sport Show Giveaway