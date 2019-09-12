Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
National
To The Point
Project 1 by ArtPrize
Top Stories
Orioles top Tigers in meeting of historically bad teams
Top Stories
Pats’ Antonio Brown said to be eligible, but will he play?
Man sentenced in Grand Rapids standoff
Trump administration throws out Obama-era water regulations
Lake-to-lake trail brings opportunity to South Haven
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Pro Football Challenge
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
Orioles top Tigers in meeting of historically bad teams
Top Stories
Koziak brothers’ bond goes far beyond the field
Portage supt.: New facilities transforming community
Football Frenzy: Scores come in
Pink Arrow Pride hits close to home for Lowell player
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Wellness
Top Stories
Know your risk: link between hearing loss and falling
Top Stories
Spooky good deals and ideas at Goodwill
UBU birthday sale: a new season for your home
Tips: hearing better in noisy restaurants
2019 Season of Hope with Meltrotter Ministries
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Meijer and Star 105.7 team up to honor local teacher
Top Stories
Family friendly events at Project 1 this weekend
Top Stories
Air Zoo brings the connection of science and sports to life at Portage Central High School
Pine Rest encourages less screen time and more outdoor play for kids
Maranda’s guide to family fun this weekend
The benefits of outdoor learning
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
WOTV Idol Top 20 to be revealed Sept. 16-20
Top Stories
3-hour finale of Bachelor in Paradise and new Bachelor revealed
Top Stories
10 things to know before you audition for WOTV Idol
Jordan Rodgers pops the question… again… to Joelle Fletcher
Hannah Brown to join 2019 celebrity cast of Dancing With the Stars
Contests
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
The Big Game
‘Big Game Bound’ Week 2: Austin Carr, fantasy football & Saints v. Rams