GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To learn more about the teen vaping epidemic Maranda headed out to Otsego Middle School where she met with a group of students to see how much they really know about vaping and the detrimental effects it has physically, mentally and socially.

Maranda asked the students ‘True or False” questions about common vaping misconceptions to see what our students already know. Each question was then followed up with a response from an expert including medical professionals, law enforcement and substance abuse prevention specialists.

The conversation is only starting. It is time to talk sooner with your students. Join Maranda throughout the rest of the week to learn more about the vaping epidemic. On Wednesday, April 20 Talk Sooner: The Truth about Youth Vaping, a digital special will be available on woodtv.com all day.

For more information and resources visit talksooner.org.

Sponsored by Talk Sooner.