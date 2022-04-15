GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Hey, parents! We have the truth you need about the attraction and addiction of teen vaping and the tools you need to ignite conversations with your kids. Join us for a Talk Sooner Digital Special on April 20 on woodtv.com.

This digital special will help parents and teens navigate this current vaping crisis by hearing from local teens about the pressure they receive from peers and friends. Then we will hear from local professionals and experts about what teens are facing and how to talk to them about vaping and its effects. This half-hour special will take deep dive into the health risks and consequence teens will face from vaping and resources parents can use to combat vaping in their teens’ life.

Log on to woodtv.com at any time on April 20, 2022 to watch the Digital Special and Talk Sooner with your teens!