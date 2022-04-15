GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Talking to your kids can be difficult, especially when the conversation is uncomfortable. The good news is, it doesn’t have to be difficult and it doesn’t have to be uncomfortable. Talk Sooner has compiled resources for families to continue the conversation around youth vaping and put an end to the detrimental effects it has on adolescent bodies and lives.

Remember that the most important part of talking to your kids is acknowledging that you want what’s best for them and encouraging open dialogue. If they don’t feel comfortable talking to you they are less likely to tell you when they have encountered situations where they don’t know what to do or how to respond. Here are some helpful resources that you can use to aid your conversation and educate yourself on the dangers of teen vaping.