GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As Maranda continued to learn about vaping, she took a deep dive into what legal trouble and consequences teens can face for making poor choices when it comes to vaping. Maranda was joined but the Muskegon County Prosecutor and Scottville Police Officer to hear a little bit more about the citations teens may face.

Then Maranda looked even further and met with schools to see how they are monitoring this crisis that is happening in their hallways, bathrooms and busses. From hall monitors to confiscation and legal action, teens should be aware of what consequences lie ahead if they chose the path of vaping.

The conversation is only starting. It is time to talk sooner with your students. Join Maranda throughout the rest of the week to learn more about the vaping epidemic. If you want to watch digital special in full click here: Talk Sooner: The Truth about Youth Vaping. Tune in whenever you can and learn all about the effects of vaping.

For more information and resources visit talksooner.org.

Sponsored by Talk Sooner.