GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Teens and youth are vaping in record numbers. In fact, for the first time ever e-cigarettes have surpassed conventional cigarettes as the most commonly used tobacco product among youth.

This is sounding an alarm with educators, parents, law enforcement and teens. So, to break down the walls and learn more about this vaping epidemic Maranda travelled around West Michigan, visiting seven different counties to learn more about the attraction and addiction to vaping in our community from local teens and experts.

In part one of this series, Maranda took a step inside the teen vaping epidemic to uncover thoughts from students around West Michigan. All of these students have been exposed to vaping and some have even tried it. These students are urging all parents to start that conversation with their teen, because they have likely already been exposed. These students offered valuable insights on the epidemic and how families can begin taking steps to combat these problems in their own homes.

Maranda then met with many experts from various counties to uncover the basic facts about vaping and the harm that it can cause to adolescent bodies. From negatively effecting brain function to increasing heart rate and blood pressure, teens that vape are destroying their bodies.

The conversation is only starting. It is time to talk sooner with your students. Join Maranda throughout the rest of the week to learn more about the vaping epidemic. On Wednesday, April 20 Talk Sooner: The Truth about Youth Vaping, a digital special will be available on woodtv.com all day.

For more information and resources visit talksooner.org.

